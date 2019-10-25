<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has warned the newly inaugurated cabinet members to shun frivolities and work as one indivisible team for the progress of the state.

Oyetola also admonished them against any act capable of undermining the corporate integrity of his administration and the state.

He said the administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that the state government would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.

He said this while inaugurating the 35-member cabinet at state government secretariat, Abere.

The governor called on them to see their appointments as clarion call to serve humanity and support the administration to uplift the state.

“Our administration is a product of God’s promise, the benevolence of the people and our mandate.

The Almighty God and the people have delivered their own part. The ball is now in our court to deliver on our promise. As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity. We shall therefore not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary.”