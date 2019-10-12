<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has called for support of private organisations at improving standard of education in the state.

He said his administration had placed importance on education because he was aware of the fact that education is the bedrock of any developed society.

He said it required a lot of funding, stressing the partnership to help meet up with the needed funds.

The governor said his administration had commenced the construction of prototype modern schools in replace of the huge mega schools across the state.

The governor, who was represented by Tunde Adedeji, the chairman local government service commission of the state, spoke at the Goke Oyedeji Humanitarian Outreach, Christ Apostolic Church (1st in the Americas) launching and donation of 75,000 books to selected schools in Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States held at the Gbongan Odeomu Anglican Grammar School, Gbongan.

He said, “We have done so much in the areas of education, health, infrastructural development. We are moving from the huge mega schools to the prototype model schools which are being built across the state now. Before a long time most of the schools will become a standard accommodation for students, in terms of lecture halls, libraries, and laboratories in a very short while.

“This government is very proactive in terms of educational development and with supports like this, especially from the private sector, we will achieve more.

“We are delighted about this gesture of the GOHO team , you know we give so much emphasis on education, knowing full well that education is the bedrock of any development in any society.“