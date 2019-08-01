<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Osun State Governor and minister-designate, Raul Aregbesola, on Wednesday said the country has remained stagnant due to the free money it has been living on.

He urged Nigerians to be productive and stop living beyond their means.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain spoke in Lagos at the launch of a book written by former Lagos State House of Assembly member, Olusegun Olulade.

Aregbesola said it was time to change the narrative, especially among youths, who he advised to look inwards for what they can do for the country.

The book, titled: Eleniyan Perspectives, examines the impact of political leadership in the face of dwindling economy.

The minister-designate, who was the chairman of the event and guest lecturer, noted that the bane of the country’s underdevelopment was due to the mismanagement of abundant opportunities.

He said some youths preferred the easy way to wealth, adding that this is responsible for the recurrent cases of kidnapping, robbery and other deviant acts in the land.

Aregbesola observed that many people fail to plan what they want to achieve while others even spend beyond their income.

“You have to improve yourself. As you do this, you must consider your environment because your environment plays a key role in this. And in doing this, education becomes the most important factor that should be considered.

“Today, the Southwest is far ahead of other regions in the country due to the education provided by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. The education he gave is the greatest asset the Southwest gained which other regions are still battling to catch up with.

“The world is driven by knowledge and those who do not follow this path will be drifted away. It has become imperative for the public and private sectors to embrace this model and ensure that education is given the support it deserves,” Aregbesola said.

The book reviewer and Group Controller at TVC, Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, described the book as a bold initiative to elevate the thought of the author whose impact in politics had been remarkable.

The popular journalist said Eleniyan Perspectives provides an insight into Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s unparalleled examples.

He urged the Yoruba nation to leverage on the quantum leap provided by the great leader.

Kolade-Otitoju advised the government to support youth development and position them for leadership.

The TV personality said the author was a product of similar efforts he leveraged on to build himself.

Olulade said the book deals with topical issues that promote development, unity and sustainable growth.

He added: “I thank all those who came to this event to share in my perspectives and thoughts.

The 23-chapter book, for me, is an epoch and ground-breaking development. It will guide our youths on the various steps to take to make impact in the society.”