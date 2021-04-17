



Gov. Ishaq Oyetola of Osun on Saturday urged Muslims to support government”s effort and embrace COVID-19 vaccination to curtail the spread of the life threatening virus.

Oyetola gave the advice at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society, Abuja Branch 26th Annual Ramadan Lecture and special prayer for the nation, held at the society’s Central Mosque at Maitama District, in Abuja.

Newsmen report that the lecture has its theme: “Islamic Perspective on COVID-19 and Vaccination.”

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdullah Binuyo, the governor enjoined Muslims to unite and fight COVID-19 that was threatening the life that Almighty Allah has given them to uphold and cherish.

He noted that vaccination sustained life while coronavirus threatened it, saying that “as Muslims, we must rally round government to embrace vaccination so that we can live to fulfill Allah’s purpose for our lives.”

Oyetola noted that winning the war against coronavirus was a collective responsibility, adding that all Nigerians, regardless of their religious and political affiliations, must unite to fight the virus that was threatening lives and the economy.

“We must see coronavirus as our common enemy; it poses a threat to our lives and livelihood.

“We put ourselves, our families and livelihood in jeopardy when we pander to ignorance and play politics with a life-snuffing virus.

“This isn’t the time to play politics, but to join hands with the government, both at the Federal and State levels, in the fight against COVID-19.





“As a demonstration of leadership, I was the first Osun citizen to present myself for the voluntary COVID-19 test after the pandemic broke out in 2020.

“I received my first jab of the vaccine on March 10, less than 24 hours after they were delivered to us.

“I am happy to report that since then till date, the response from residents and citizens of Osun has been tremendous,” Oyetola said.

The governor, however, commended members of Ansar-Ud-Deen and all Nigerians for their understanding and support for the administration in its efforts towards curbing the spread of the virus.

He, therefore, appealed to all Muslims to continue to observe safety protocols by maintaining social distance at places of worship, ensure the use nose masks and wash their hands with soap and water regularly.

Oyetola also urged Muslims to take advantage of the Holy month of Ramadan to strengthen commitment to the service of Allah and humanity and intensify prayers for the continued peace, progress and development of the country.

Earlier, the Deputy National President of the society, Dr Yusuf Adebayo, reiterated the commitment of the Ansar-Ud-Deen to continue to educate Muslims on the significance of accepting COVID-19 vaccines.

The guest lecturer, Sheikh Muhydeen Bello, Chairman, Northern States Council Missioner, Ansar-Ud-Deen, declared total support of the society for COVID-19 vaccination and urged all Nigerians to embrace the vaccine.

Also, Chairman, Abuja branch of the society, Alhaji Mohammed Olayiwola, said the public lecture was part of corporate social responsibility of the Ansar-Ud-Deen to compliment government efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.