<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Labour leaders in Osun State have appealed to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to revive car and housing loans as motivation for public workers in the state.

The leaders of the State Chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Negotiation Councils, as well as their allied bodies, made the demands form Governor Adegboyega Oyetola during a congratulatory visit to him on the Supreme Court verdict in his office.

The State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Jacob Adekomi who spoke on behalf of the labour unions said revitalization of the loans will really motivate workers the more to their responsibilities.

Adekomi who described Governor Oyetola as the real stabilizer of the current peace between the state government and workers since the days of Rauf Aregbesola as Governor maintained that Oyetola deserved all encomiums for his commitments towards the welfare of workers.

The visitors equally charged Governor Oyetola to confirm General Managers and Executive Secretaries who have been inactive capacities for long and are already on their way out of public service.

In his response, Governor Gboyega Oyetola appreciated the workers for believing in him on the promise by him to pay all the arrears owed the workers.

He described workers in the state as pillars of support for his administration and partners in progress assuring that his administration will place a priority on workers’ welfare.

Governor Oyetola who was flanked by his deputy Mr Benedict Alabi added that continuity has helped him to understand labour issues and make commitments.

The Governor gave kudos to the labour for not buying into lies peddled by few pensioners about the Paris Club Refund.

He charged workers to always explore dialogue in their legitimate demands.

Governor Oyetola, however, warned workers against fraud by way of mismanagement and embezzlement of public funds.

The Governor promised to look into the matter of Uniosun workers who are having problems with the management as a result of misconduct, assuring that the issue would be resolved soon.