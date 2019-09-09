<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Monday, urged corps members to shun activities capable of jeopardising their security and peaceful coexistence in the host communities during their service year.

Oyetola, who was speaking during the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), 2019 Batch B Stream II Orientation Course in Ede, also urged the corps members to be apolitical.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Charles Akinola, asked them to be committed to national development and contribute their quota to the development of the state in the areas of education, healthcare service delivery and social development.

“I want you to be committed to the scheme and the country, doing only things capable of promoting peace and unity in the communities where you are posted to.

“Do not look down on the people of your host communities but rather love them and do them good at all times.

“Stay apolitical and do not get involved in activities capable of jeopardising your security and peaceful coexistence in your host communities.

“Shun the ‘get rich quick’ syndrome and rather work hard and diligently towards becoming someone you, your family, the society and younger generation can be proud of.

Mr Adegoke Ayodele, the State Coordinator of NYSC in Osun in his address, said the corps members were given postings to their places of primary assignments with the aim of instilling a sense of responsibility and duty in them.

Ayodele said the posting would provide them with a platform through which their expertise would be harnessed and channelled towards national development.

He, however, urged the corps members to accept their postings in good faith, saying that failure to do so, would attract sanctions.