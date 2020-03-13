<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill was signed into law on Friday by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun.

The bill, which also creates the State of Osun Security Network Agency was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday evening.

Oyetola is the second governor in the South West to sign the bill law, a branch of the Western Nigeria Security Network.

The Osun House had on March 3 passed the bill after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions.

Oyetola while signing the bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, disclosed that the law signifies a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs, adding that the State “is prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals in the state have no breathing space.”

The Governor said the law will l complement the Constitution and other laws setting up the various security agencies in guaranteeing the safety and security of the people and their property.

He expressed confidence that the law would further enhance the profile of Osun as the most peaceful state and preferred investment destination in the country.

Oyetola clarified that before the idea of Amotekun for the South West was birthed in July, 2019, Osun had already concluded plans to unveil its own Security Taskforce owing to the government’s desire to make the state a commercial hub of the South West.





He said because of Osun’s commitment to the regional integration objective of the South-West, the State wasted no time in keying into the Amotekun idea for regional security.

Governor Oyetola therefore, enjoined citizens and residents of the State to “adhere to the Spirit and Letter of the Law and respect the Amotekun personnel as they labour earnestly to protect us and the State.

“The economic and investment transformation that we promised the people of Osun can only be realised in a secured atmosphere,” he added.

The governor thanked the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, other principal officers and members of the House for “working tirelessly and expediting action on the bill in the interest of safety and security of the State and the people.”

He also thanked well-meaning sons and daughters of the State, who contributed to the final outcomes of the Bill at the Public Hearing.

Speaker Owoeye appreciated the Governor for the opportunity given to them to pass the bill.

“I believe that with your assent on this bill, it will reduce drastically the security challenges facing our region and our State. On our part as the legislature, we have done the necessity in considering the Bill letter to letter”, Owoeye added.