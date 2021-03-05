



Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged the citizens to rally support for the government to protect the state against any form of security challenge.

This was made known today while the Special Adviser to the Governor on civic engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, visited Isale – Agbe community in continuation of the community engagement tour organized by the government.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, Oyintiloye reiterated that the only way by which insecurity could be defeated is through collective efforts of all communities in the state.

“It’s generally believed that insecurity has become a topical issue in the national discourse, hence the need to pursue it as a common cause and work towards a society that is free of threat and violence.

“As we are all aware, Osun remains one of the most peace-loving states, and this has been made possible as a result of our frantic efforts rooted in communal love and peaceful dispositions of the state residents,” he said.

“As a people, there’s no such time than now for us to develop an holistic approach towards taming every threat to our harmonious and peaceful coexistence,” he added.

Oyintiloye also lauded the fatherly figure of Ataoja Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Olanipekun, and other traditional leaders which they had used to rally support for the government towards maintaining communal peace in the state.

He however charged other community leaders to emulate the goodwill of our royal fathers in lending their support to the government in order to protect the image of the state as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.





While speaking on the importance of the community engagement meeting, Oyintiloye commended Governor Oyetola for creating Civic Engagement office, the platform which serves as an intermediary between the government and the people.

He noted that all communities and groups are important critical stakeholders in the government, stressing that the government – citizens interaction was a key tenet of an inclusive governance which must be strengthened at all times in order to boost the trust and confidence of people in the government.

He further disclosed that the meeting was in conformity with the resolve of the current administration in the state to run an inclusive governance. This process is a salient mechanism of democracy and for it to endure, there is need for active participation of all strata.

He urged all the communities to maximize the opportunity of their inclusion to make a purposeful contribution to the development of the state.

The Chairman of the community Babaawo Taye Ajibola described Oyetola as a listening governor who is always ready to do the biddings of the people.

He commended the present administration’s response towards people’s demand, nothing that his landmark achievements would remain indelible in the heart of Osun people.

Ajibola however appealed to the state government to address some of their needs such as establishment of elementary schools, building of additional primary health centres, road construction, provision of pipe borehole water supply, as well more loans and grants for their women and teeming youths among other value added programmes which would make the environment conducive for the people.