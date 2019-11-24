<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has appreciated the people of the state for their unflinching support since the inception of the administration a year ago.

He acknowledged the hands of fellowship extended to him by the people of the state, saying their support has been the inspiration and motivation for the successes the government has recorded in the last one year.

Oyetola stated this on Friday at the Special Jumat Service, held at the Osogbo Central Mosque, Oja Oba, to mark the first anniversary of his administration.

Represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Bola Oyebamiji, Governor Oyetola attributed the successful implementation of some of the government policies and programmes to the cooperation and supports received from the people.

He called on the citizens and residents of the state to continue to key into the lofty programmes of the administration, which he noted are targeted at stimulating the economy and turning around the socioeconomic, political and infrastructure fortunes of the state for good.

He said the administration would stop at nothing to retain, maintain and sustain the relative peace that the state is known for.

He further urged the citizens particularly the parents and guardians on the need to take proper care of their children and wards by giving them quality education and upbringing.

“We promise not to disappoint you; we will not let you down. We shall continue to justify your support by our achievements and impacts on the growth and development of our dear state. We will continue to do things that will impact your lives positively as we are resolute to build a prosperous economy for our state. As you all know, our commitment is already yielding results as reflected in the huge applauses and commendations received on our interventions across sectors most importantly in the areas of education, health, infrastructure, security and agriculture.”