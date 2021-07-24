Osun governor presents staff of office to newly installed Owaloko of Ijesaland

Osun State Governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday presented a staff of office and instrument of Office to the new Ajagbusi-Ekun, Owaloko Of Iloko Owaloko of Ijesa-Ijesa Kingdom, Oba Akeem Olusayo Ogungbangbe with a charge to the monarch to rule his subjects with love.

Oyetola who made the charge at the presentation venue of the event held at the town, described residents and inhabitants of the town as accommodating and dependable.

“Kabiyesi, the Staff of Office and Instrument of Authority I present to you today comes from the people on whose behalf you hold power and authority in trust. I therefore implore you to reciprocate the people’s gesture by ruling with love.”

“The people of Iloko-Ijesa have an enviable record of peace, enterprise, love, honesty and good neighbourliness. I therefore urge Kabiyesi to provide a conducive environment for them to continue to display these Omoluabi fundamentals as they look up to him for direction, guidance and leadership.”

“I would also like to appeal to Kabiyesi to cooperate with all the Kabiyesis in Ijesaland and the State to move the award-winning State of Osun forward.”

“Our administration has enjoyed tremendous cooperation and support of Osun Obas and these have been instrumental to the achievement of outstanding peace this State is noted for.”

“As the eyes and ears of government in your various domains, I urge our Royal Fathers to convey and explain the activities and programmes of government to the people and to embark on activities that would promote and sustain the current peace and harmony which reign in all the nooks and crannies of this state.”

Our administration is committed to ensuring peace and welfare for the people and providing equitable and quality infrastructure, good health and education for the overall development of the people. Ijesaland, including loko-Ijesa, has enjoyed some of these facilities. We shall not relent in extending more of these gestures Iloko-Ijesa and Ijesaland.

“Iloko-Ijesa is blessed with tremendous resources and notable sons and daughters. I urge you all to cooperate with Kabiyesi to build a peaceful and prosperous town that will continue to hold its own in the comity of towns in the State and the nation.”

In his acceptance speech, the monarch assured his people of selfless servicemen saying the confidence reposes n him would never be betrayed by the grace of God.

Oba Ogungbangbe who pledged to build on the good foundation laid by his late father’s and predecessors described his kinsmen as highly resourceful, focused and result oriented and assured them of rapid economy transformation.

He, however, sought for their cooperation and charged the present administration in the state under the able leadership of governor Oyetola to assist in approval and execution of the various initiatives/projects agitated for in the town.

“I shall ensure that, during my reign, peace and tranquillity for which Iloko- Ijesa has always been known for shall prevail, while we shall be liaising with various relevant agencies of governments to ensure that the town is not forgotten in the provision of crucial infrastructural development that are required in the community.

The chairman of the coronation planning committee, Mr. Kayode Adedire, appreciated all and sundry that came to grace the occasion and charged people in the community to rally round the newly installed monarch for the upliftment of the community.

He congratulated the king on his installation and prayed to God to be his direction of visions and missions for the advancement of the town.

In his own speech, the Chairman, Iloko Development Committee, Surveyor (Chief) J. A Osedahunsi said the kingmakers of the town had chosen the rightful choice in person, Oba Akeem Ogungbamigbe as the new monarch of the town.

He described his sterling qualities of humanity, high intellect, perseverance, openness, love, vision as impeccable and expressed optimism that, he would transform the community than he met it.

“One is not left in doubt that his reign will usher in progress, unity and development to the community,” he submitted.