Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun in Monday inaugurated eight newly renovated primary health care centres in the state.

Oyetola, during the inauguration, said his administration would continue to give the health sector priority in other to build a peaceful and prosperous state.

The governor said the renovation of the PHCs was an holistic programme which covers provision of modern equipment, supply of drugs, training and retraining of staff as well as employment of technology to power healthcare delivery for optimum results.

He, however, appealed to the people of the state to patronise the hospitals and put it to good use.

“Of the 332 health centres slated for renovation, rehabilitation, upgrading and revitalisation, 175 have been awarded and 100 have been completed while others are at varying advanced stages of completion.

Prof. Isaac Adewole, a former Health Minister, who was at the event, commended the governor for raising the bar of governance through the provision of quality service across all sectors.

Dr Oluwole Fabiyi, the Executive Secretary, State Primary Healthcare Development Board, commended the governor for putting in the front burner the general well-being and health of residents of the state.

Fabiyi described the completion and inauguration of the 100 PHCs across the state as a confirmation of the administration’s commitment to rapid improvement of Primary Health Care Service delivery in the state.