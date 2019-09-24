<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the diversification policy of the Federal Government as one that is appropriate and on the right course.

He also said, for the diversification policy to succeed, all sectors must adopt and integrate it into their schemes and collaborate appropriately, adding that “when this is done, the economy will achieve the desired symphony and there will be rapid and cohesive development”.

Oyetola spoke on Monday, at the Opening Ceremony of the 9th International Conference of the Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Speaking on the theme: “Diversification of developing economies: imperatives for sustainable environment and technological innovations”, Oyetola who bagged the Obafemi Awolowo University’s Excellence Award in Public Administration on the occasion, also described the theme of the conference as a worthy domestication of the diversification of the economic policy of the Federal Government.

He reaffirmed Osun government’s commitment to take the state to the next level of developmental strides.

He pledged the government’s determination to continue to harness the potentials of the state and advance her economy for the good of the citizens.

The governor, who reiterated the administration’s determination towards building a ‘modern Osun’, said government would not be deterred by the dwindling financial resources in its resolve to build a virile state that all and sundry will be proud of.

Represented by the Supervisor, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Olalekan Yinusa, the governor said the state was ready to partner the university, particularly in the area of human and capital development.



He commended the institution’s Faculty of Technology for its foresight and resilience at equipping graduate youths with the requisite skills to effect change on the nation’s economy.

He urged the leadership of the faculty to pursue the recommendations of the conference to the logical conclusion to advance the exploration of the new ideas for the actualisation of global technological solutions.

“It is encouraging that this Faculty will recognise my modest contributions to public service in the less than 10 years as Chief of Staff to the Governor of The State of Osun and Governor after over thirty years in the private sector.

“I regard this Award of Excellence in Public Administration as recognition of our giant strides at building the modern State of Osun in the face of dwindling financial resources in the past nine years.

“Those strides are products of courage, vision and unbridled commitment. I would like to thank my boss and immediate predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for his belief in me and for baptising me in the nuances of the public service. I dedicate this award to him and my wonderful staff and the good people of The State of Osun for their wonderful support and cooperation.

“The State of Osun is in a hurry to move to the Next Level in developmental strides. I would like to invite the Faculty of Technology of this University for partnership in this quest,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitayo Ogunbodede, applauded the faculty for the choice of the theme of the conference which he noted, was aimed at challenging the nation on the need to strengthen her economic diversification policy.