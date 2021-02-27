



Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has condemned the ethnic coloration in which the fight against terrorism and insurgency is taking in Nigeria.

Oyetola, however, called on Nigerians to form a collective synergy with the aim of bringing an end to the worrisome security situation bedevilling the nation.

Oyetola, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji, on Saturday at an international colloquium organised in honour of Prof. Siyan Oyeweso’s 60th birthday and Book Launch held at Western Sun International Ede, Osun State, flayed the ethnic coloration the issue of security is taking in the country.

The governor called on security operatives to go after criminals devoid of any kind of sentiment.





According to him, the menace of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria especially in the North-East requires that Armed Forces be sufficiently motivated and provided with the requisite machinery, now more than ever, to implement the counter-insurgency operation.

“To ensure improved performance in the quality of intelligence gathering that is available to our security operatives, we must ensure that we further sensitize our people, mobilise them and work towards getting their total cooperation in this fight. Since these insurgents are members of our various communities, it is possible to have citizens volunteer information on them.” Governor Oyetola said.