Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has approved the appointment of Prince Joseph Gbenga Oloyede as the new Apetumodu of Ipetumodu in Ife North Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement from the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the appointment which takes effect from 30th September, 2019 was done in accordance with the Section 20 sub-section1 of the State’s Chieftaincy laws.

The new monarch who is the President, Available Group of Companies based in Cleveland in Ohio, United States of America is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN and American Accounting Association among other groups.