Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Sunday admonished those residing in flood-prone areas to take necessary precautions to avoid loss of lives.

He gave the admonition following the torrential rainfall in the state that resulted in the overflow of Osun River, as a result of which some areas within the state capital were flooded.

In a public service announcement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said the government was already taking measures to further dredge Osun river and other waterways.

It would be recalled that torrential rain, which lasted for hours on Friday night had culminated in flood around Gbodofon and Ogo Oluwa areas, just as it caused Osun river overflow its bank.