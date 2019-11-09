<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Government has warned against the violation of children and women rights, saying offenders would be prosecuted.

Osun Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, disclosed this during a live programme aired on Osun State Broadcasting Corporation Radio on Friday.

Olaboopo said Oyetola’s administration was committed to creating an enabling environment that would guarantee the safety of both women and children.

She said challenges facing women and children such as rape, child trafficking and abuse, as well as, violence against women and children would be tackled with laws protecting their rights.

According to her, the state government would protect, support and continue to empower women socially, politically and economically so as improve their standard of living and enable them to contribute positively to the development of the state and the country.