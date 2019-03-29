<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Osun State government has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plots to incite the judiciary against Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola through frivolous allegations.

Speaking against the backdrop of PDP’s allegation that Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were plotting to blackmail the judiciary over the tribunal judgment, the state government alleged that the PDP was only plotting to incite judiciary against Oyetola and APC.

While refuting the PDP allegation, the government said the party was only planning to plant hatred in the heart of the judiciary against Oyetola and APC.

A statement signed by Adelani Baderinwa, Supervisor, Ministry of Information and Strategy, said Oyetola believed in the judiciary and could not blackmail the judiciary.

According to him, the Osun State government and APC are not in any way considering protest against the judiciary or majority judgment as alleged by the PDP.

He said the greatest protest that could ever happen on the outcome of the tribunal was the dissenting judgment, but stressed that there was no need for any street protest.

Baderinwa said: “We are pleased and we hold on to the greatest protest against the majority judgment of the tribunal, which is the dissenting judgment delivered by the chairman of the tribunal himself, Justice Muhammad Sirajo, which dismissed the petition filed by PDP and its defeated gubernatorial candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke against the popular victory of Governor Oyetola.”

“The government and our party hold the strong belief that there is no other protest against the majority judgment of the tribunal than the minority judgment which has immediately corrected the miscarriage of justice in the lead verdict of the tribunal.”