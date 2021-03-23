



The Osun State government on Monday sealed off 23 private schools it said were “substandard” across the state.

The seal off according to the state’s commissioner for education, Folorunso Oladoyin, is to perfect the efforts of the government to sanitise education sector in the state for better results.

Oladoyin, in a statement seen by newsmen on Tuesday, said authorities “will not relent in its efforts to give quality education to Osun students because they are the future of the state.”

He urged the school supervisors in Osun to “continue to keep its eyes wide open to fish out more mushroom and substandard private schools.

“The state government is determined to produce critical thinkers who can be globally competitive,” he said. “The government will not condone any act that can sabotage it’s resolve to give Osun students the best.”





Oladoyin also said in the statement that private schools who are not properly registered with the state’s Ministry of Education should do so as soon as possible.

Some of the offences that led to closure of the schools are dirty teaching environment, unqualified teachers, non renewal of licenses and operating without a license

The affected schools include Hephzibah Kiddies, Ejigbo; Najeemdeen Model Schools, Ejigbo; Favour of God secondary school, Okinni; Omolara Nursery And Primary School, Iwo, among others

This is the second time the state government under Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s watch will be carrying out the sealing off of schools.

Some schools were sealed in the state in September 2020 for similar offences.