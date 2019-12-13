<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Government has pledged to continue to see to the welfare of women, children and the vulnerables in the state.

The Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo stated this while relieving a family of six wandering around Aregbe bus stop in Osogbo the State capital.

She explained that the family consists of a father, his pregnant wife and their four children out of which one is a disabled.

Olaboopo said that the people residing in the area informed the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, after which the Commissioner swung into action and necessary steps were taken to rescue the family.

According to the Commissioner, the state government will do everything within her reach to ensure that the State alleviates the hardships of the vulnerables.

She urged members of the public to always be their brother’s keeper.