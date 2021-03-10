



The Osun State Government says it has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government.

The State’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

Egbemode said the state government delegation received the vaccines at Akure Airport around 7:11 p.m.

She said the government was prepared to preserve and administer the vaccines, adding that the state government had trained 300 health workers for the vaccination.

Egbemode also said that government had installed storage facilities (cold chain) across the 332 wards in the State.





She assured residents of the state that the government would soon commence the vaccination, in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Commissioner advised citizens to shun the misinformation about the vaccines.

She added that the vaccines had been scientifically tested and certified fit for human use by the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Egbemode added that in spite of the administration of the vaccines, citizens should continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols laid down by the government.

Ogun and Lagos states have also received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.