



The Osun State Government and security agencies met on Monday to strategize on the reported infiltration of the State by herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers.

This is coming after newsmen analysis on the surge of kidnapping in the State as Amotekun battles herdsmen in Oyo and Ondo States.

This newspaper reported that the armed men operate from forests, stretching across Osun State, from where they launch attacks, kidnappings, on travellers along the road.

The report revealed that there is surge in kidnappings and other criminal activities in Osun as a fallout of proactive security measures taken by Oyo and Ondo states.

As a way of tackling the security and socio-economic challenges occasioned by the migration of some herders from Oyo to Kwara state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State hosted his Kwara State counterpart Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak to a security meeting on Tuesday, March 2.

The meeting involved some traditional rulers, heads of security and top government functionaries from Kwara and Oyo states.

Kwara State also shares border with Oyo and Ondo States.

In Osun, the Amotekun outfit has not resumed its operation.

Part of the reasons for Monday’s meeting between the Osun State government and the security agencies were security issue caused by artisanal miners, thuggery and Cultism, Communal clashes, Armed Robbery, Proliferation of Arms and Ammunitions, increased cases of accident, labour union crisis and school protection.

The Security Council meeting took place at Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, chaired by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Others present at the meeting are: the Deputy Governor, Benedit Olugboyega Alabi, the Secretary to the state Government, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, some executive cabinet members, Special Advisers and all Service Commanders attached to the State of Osun which includes: Police, Army, Air Force, DSS, Immigration, Correctional Service, NDLEA and NSCDC.





According to a signal made available to newsmen, and signed by police spokesperson in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, Security issues affecting the state were discussed and solutions towards addressing them were fathomed out in the Security Council meeting.

Consequent upon this, the Police as the lead agency in internal security and all other heads of security agencies have mapped out security mechanisms to checkmate the criminal activities in the state.

It was disclosed in the signal that Oyetola promised to assist in providing a better working environment to enable the officers put in their maximum effort.

The Commissioner of Police, therefore, urged the good citizens of the state to support, collaborate and cooperate with the state government, the Police and other security agencies at making the state secured.

Meanwhile, in the past two months, Osun State has witnessed series of kidnapping, cult activities and more.

The latest kidnapping in Osun State, Saturday evening, in which passengers plying Ibadan/Akure expressway by Egbu Village Ikire, were violently abducted by criminals at Wasinmi, has continued to generate reactions amongst residents.

The Police claimed those abducted had been rescued, adding that security operatives were on the trail of the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, in early February, six passengers and the driver of a Toyota Sienna bus were abducted along the Ilesa-Akure expressway.

The abductors released three of them and sent them to inform the public about their abduction before the rest were later released after huge amounts were allegedly paid as ransom.

Also early this year, three Chinese expatriates were abducted at the mining site around Ilesa, in the Osun East senatorial district. They regained their freedom a week later after ransom in foreign currency allegedly exchanged hands.