No fewer than 769 public workers in the service of Osun State Government have been discovered to have gained employment into their service with forged certificates.

This revelation became public discussion when a consultancy firm engaged to carry out screening exercises on certificate of workers submitted its report to the state government.

In the report submitted by the consultancy firm engaged about five years ago by the state government, it was revealed that more than 586 workers have been recommended for punishment for using forged certificates to secure employment into the state service while cases of 51 are still pending.

The firm further recommended that 102 drivers who also forged their Ordinary Level Secondary school certificates and 30 others should be pardoned on compassionate ground while others should not be pardoned for engaging in such fraudulent activities.

A statement issued by the Supervisor for Ministry of Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, copy of which was made available to newsmen yesterday said that the state government has received the audit report of the consultancy firm and appropriate action will be taken on the matter.

The statement said that the workers, who were cleared by the screening exercise have been receiving their salaries as at when due while those not cleared and pardoned have their salaries suspended.

The statement further indicated that the names of the affected workers have been pasted on the notice board of the State Ministry of Information and Strategy, State Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission for confirmation and clarity.

The statement read, “A consultancy firm, The Captain Consultants, engaged five years ago by the state Government of Osun to verify the result and other necessary documents of the workers in the state have completed its assignment and submitted its report.”

The screening of the workers credentials came on the heel of controversies and reported forgery of results with which some of the workers allegedly secured job in the Osun civil service.

At the commencement of the screening exercise in 2015, all the civil servants in the state were asked to submit their credentials in their personal files, from which the Captain Consultants firm got access to their results and begun the verification exercise.

Each and every result submitted by each of the workers was verified in their various secondary schools, post-secondary schools and tertiary institutions.

Some of the workers, who were suspected to have forged/fake results were summoned by the firm and asked to present original results or go to their various schools for either attestation or re-confirmation.

The firm, on its own approached the schools for ‘confirmation of results’ of the affected workers for which they were obliged.

The verification process uncovered serious certificate infraction on the part of some of the workers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government.

In some cases, as discovered in the verification process, some of the affected workers used another person’s result, while some forged their secondary and post-secondary schools results to secure job in the civil service.

In the case of some people employed as drivers in the service, it was discovered that they forged the O’Level results they submitted for their appointment.

“However, the firm in its report, recommended that some of the civil servants caught in the certificate infraction be pardoned, while some should not be pardoned.

“Recommended for pardon are 102 drivers and 30 other workers who are to be pardoned on compassionate ground. A total of 586 workers are not pardoned, while the case of some 51 workers was still pending.

“While the exercise was on, some of the workers who were cleared and pardoned were receiving their salary while those that are yet to be pardoned have their salary suspended.

“A complete list of all the workers involved in the certificate infraction has been pasted at the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission. Affected workers should check their names in the aforementioned places.”