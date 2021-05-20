Osun State Government has disclosed that it is considering deploying technology into its schools to make teaching and learning more interactive and interesting.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr. Oladoyin Folorunsho, disclosed this on Thursday at a two-day seminar organised for owners of primary, secondary schools, and tertiary institutions on the need to embrace flat-screen interactive display technology in their classrooms by Wowbii Interactive in Osogbo, Osun state.

Represented by Mrs. Olufunke Jolayemi, the Commissioner said the policy was not only aimed at making teaching and learning more interactive and interesting but to make sure that students and teachers adapt to the new normal after the outbreak of COVID-19, where teaching can be delivered to student wherever they reside.

“There is a change in education policy in the state to embrace technology and also ensure that teachers, as well as students, are in compliance with the new normal. We want to be able to make sure that teaching is delivered to our pupils/students without having to get to the classroom.





“We support this seminar and technology drive because it syncs with the objective of the state government we will ensure that adequate training of teachers towards being technology compliance so that in the event of any eventualities like Covid-19 outbreak, it will not disrupt student learning process”, he said.

Addressing participants, Chief Executive Officer, Wowbii Interactive, Mrs. Terry Onyeje said the flat-screen interactive display is produced in Nigeria to provide solutions to the teaching environment in the country.

She added that the product apart from ease of usage, also makes learning attractive for the student.

Also speaking, the President National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools in Osun, Alhaja Adepoju Kojusola said the technology is a welcome development for learning and teaching in the country, but urged the Bank of Industry to assist school owners towards making schools technological compliance.