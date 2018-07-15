Osun State Government has approved N377.1 million agriculture loan for 1,000 rice farmers to cultivate 1,000 hectares of farmland in the state.

In a statement by his media aide, Mr Sola Fasure, on Sunday in Osogbo, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said the loan would be accessed from the Bank of Agriculture.

Aregbesola said farmers in Ola-Oluwa, Egbedore and Ejigbo Local Governments would benefit from the loan which is a facility under the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He said the loan was approved by the State Executive Council as requested by the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

Aregbesola also said that the State Executive Council considered and approved two billion naira for the upgrade and rehabilitation of nine technical colleges in the state.

He said that the technical colleges to be rehabilitated were in Osogbo, Gbongan, Ijebu Jesa, Otan Ayegbaju, Osu, Iwo, Inisa, Ara and Ile-Ife, adding that Skill G Nigeria Limited would handle the project.