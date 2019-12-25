<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State Deputy Governor Gboyega Alabi has urged members of the public not to transact business with a lady claiming to be his wife.

According to a public disclaimer signed by Alabi, the woman in question has been going around presenting herself as his wife and transacting business on credit.

He, therefore, urged the general public that he has not changed his wife, as his marital status remained unchanged.

The disclaimer notice reads, “It has come to my knowledge that an unscrupulous individual (lady) has been parading herself as my wife to innocent/unsuspecting members of the public and pledging my credit to collect valuables from innocent members of the public.

The general public is hereby warned that my marital status remained unchanged in line with my official records and no lady or woman has my consent or is authorised to pledge my credit or collect any goods on my behalf.

Nobody in my household buy things on credit. I will not accept any liability for such transactions. Please be guided accordingly”.