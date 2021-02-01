



Following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases recorded across Nigeria, the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, has ordered the closure of all courts in the state.

Mrs Ojo also directed all staff of courts in the state to undergo Coronavirus testing while all court staff below Level 12 are to start working from home.

The directive was contained in a statement sent to journalists by the Chief Registrar of the High Court, in Osun M. A Lasisi, on Sunday night.

“I have the instruction of the Honourable Chief Judge, Osun State to convey to you the need to comply with the new COVID-19 Protocols just released by the State Government.”

“Hence, all staff of the Judiciary below Level 12 are hereby directed to stay at, and work from home, to contain the spread of the pandemic.”





“All staff affected should stop coming to work with effect from Monday, 1st February 2021. Furthermore, all staff of Osun State Judiciary should undergo COVID-19 test immediately.

“Osun State Government is gracious enough to be conducting the tests free of charge. All courtrooms and offices where the affected officer is working should be closed down forthwith until further notice.”

Mrs Ojo’s order comes hours after the state government announced the discovery of five cases of the deadly B117 strain of COVID-19.

The B117 strain of COVID-19 was first recorded in the United Kingdom and health experts have said it is more dangerous than what has been obtained before now because it is 70% more transmissible than the other strains.

While there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines will not immunise against B117 virus, scientists have also begun new research into the vaccine’s efficacy in building an immune response to B117 virus.