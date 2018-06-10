An Osun State High Court, sitting in Ede, has ordered that the private nurse to late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, Mr. Alfred Aderibigbe, be remanded in prison custody till June 29th 2018 when the case would come up for hearing.

Aderibigbe, it will be recalled, was indicted by the Coroner panel of Inquery headed by Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara and set-up by the Osun State Government to look into immediate and remote circumstances leading to the sudden death of Senator Adeleke representing Osun West Senatorial District of Osun State before his death.

The panel in its findings allegedly indicted Aderibigbe for allegedly administering overdose drugs on the late Senator and recommended him for prosecution even when the autopsy report indicated that Senator Adeleke died as a result of overdose drug administered on him by the nurse.

Subsequent upon this, the nurse was arraigned before the Court and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge prefeered against him.

Aderibigbe, during evidence before the coroner, said the drugs he gave the late Senator were those given to him by Adeleke and not in overdose.

But, the Chief Medical Director of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, Professor Akeem Lasisi also while testifying and giving evidence on the autopsy examiniations carried on Adeleke said he (Adeleke) died of drug overdose.

The Consultant Pathologist, who carried out the autopsy on Adeleke’s corpse, Dr. Taiwo Sholajaalso told the panel that he (Adeleke) died of drug overdose.

However, Counsel to the accused, Mr. Soji Oyetayo, told the court that there was application for bail he had filed and submitted to the Court.

But, the Acting Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary for the State Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dapo Adeniji, who led the legal team from the Ministry opposed the bail application.

Adeniji argued that the accused was just arraigned for the first time in the court and bail application was filed before the the arraignment.

He said that bail application was premature because the accused was not in custody when the bail application was filed.

Justice Ayo Oyebiyi however ordered that the accused to be remanded at the Ilesha prison till 29th June, 2018 when the case will come up for hearing.