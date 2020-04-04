<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State government on Saturday declared only one coronavirus patient missing from its Ejigbo isolation center.

The government made the announcement while reacting to report that six persons who tested positive to coronavirus disease have escaped.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Engagement, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.

The statement reads: “Nothing can be further from the truth. As a government, we have not issued any statement to confirm or deny such a story.

“Besides, a quick check showed that the name and number of the first person on the list of the purported missing patients is indeed currently in our facility in Ejigbo.”





“Recall that about a week ago, we received 127 returnees from Ivory Coast and we have kept them since then to avoid community transfer of the virus. This morning, we embarked on a headcount and found out that only one person could not be accounted for by officials stationed at the Isolation centre out of the 127 persons.”

“The state government is currently investigating the matter and will ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre and we will also ensure we trace all his contacts.”

“We want to reiterate that any official(s) found culpable will also be dealt with accordingly. We implore members of the public to discountenance the alarm being raised. We will continue to do everything to protect the lives of our citizens in this fight against coronavirus.”