<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





12 communities under the aegis of Oke-Dada Communities Development Association, have expressed appreciation to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State for the rehabilitation of Oke-Gada, Barracks, Ara and Awotan road in Ede.

The association which is a larger community development association which is a parent body for other community development association sent a letter of appreciation dated February 20, 2020 to the governor through the state Commissioner for Works, Engineer Remi Omowaiye.





The association in its letter expressed appreciation to Governor Oyetola for what they described as the positive transformation of Oke-Gada community, adding that, “it gives us tremendous joy to see that the contractor to handle the rehabilitation has been mobilized to the site and work has commenced without delay. Our governor has further proved that when the right people rules, people rejoice.”

The community expressed confidence in Governor Oyetola’s leadership and promised to support the policies of the government in making life better for the people.