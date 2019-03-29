<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Osun State has expressed its readiness to collaborate with countries like Venezuela, Israel, Cuba and others to boost the economy of the state.

It said the government was ready to create an enabling environment for business and investment to thrive thereby strengthening the economy.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola stated this while receiving the Venezuela Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. David Nieves Valasquez-Caraballo; envoys from Israel, Cuba, Cote d’Ivoire and Republic of Benin.

The envoys, who were received on behalf of the governor by Chief of Staff, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola, and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Oluwole Oyebamiji, were among those on a two-day visit to Osogbo, the state capital, to attend the International Agriculture Technology Exhibition and Conference tagged ‘1st Agrictech Nigeria.’

The Conference was organised to explore business opportunities in agriculture and to expand the sector.

Apart from Mr. Valasquez-Caraballo; Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Carlos Trejo Sosa was represented by the Deputy Head of Mission, Ms. Leydis Bernal Suarez; Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Pear Duchi, was represented by Mr. Madu Chibueze, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, Dr Akinola said Osun remained resolute to maximise her potentials for greater productivity.

He said his administration is committed to enhancing Public Private Partnership, thus creating workable environment for business to grow.

Governor Oyetola said the state is open for business as the state had mapped out modality to facilitate local and foreign partnership for positive changes across all sectors.

He added: “We have just had a meeting with Ambassadors who have come to our state to discuss myriads of business opportunities and explore their potentials as regards the need to strengthen bilateral relationship.

“This administration is giving priority to agriculture, mining, tourism, information and communication technology among others, to ensure proper diversification of the economy.

“We had a very fruitful session with them; we have reached a compromise on the need to expand the window of business opportunity particularly in the areas of agriculture, mining, tourism, science and technology.

“They have shown interest to partner the state in these areas to ensure that Osun achieves its goals.

“As a government, we shall continue to create the enabling environment that would help to facilitate bilateral cooperation in all sectors of the economy.

“We are looking forward for investment partnership from these countries. It is our hope that this collaboration will bring about the desired results.

“With this Agrictech, our state stands to gain a lot as this will help to expose the state to various opportunities embedded in every aspect of the economy.

“This is going to strengthen the economy and enhance commercial activities in the state as we are doing everything possible to record success in our economic diversification bid,” he added.

The Venezuelan Ambassador said his country was ready to collaborate with the Osun State government to promote agriculture, mining and tourism.

Valasquez-Caraballo who described the agriculture exhibition as fruitful, rewarding and adventurous, said no effort would be spared to partner Osun towards actualising her set objectives.

He said, “We have come to Osun to deliberate on some of the areas in which we can collaborate and strengthen bilateral relationship. We are here to build a strong bilateral relation that will bring about the desired development in all aspects of the economy.

“We have had a conference where issues were raised and deliberated upon on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our government and government of Osun State.”