The Osun State Government has been declared the best performing state in Nigeria by the World Bank Project Implementation.

The state also emerged the best among the participating states in Nigeria in the World Bank Rural Access and Mobility Project 2 (RAMP 2).

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Africa Region, Rachid Banmessaoud, made the revelations in a Commendable Performance Letter, addressed to the state government.

Banmessaoud, said Osun has also been recognised by World Bank Task Team Leaders as a strong performer in project implementation.

He commended the high sense of diligence and commitment displayed by the state government which according to him, earned it the award.

“This is to appreciate your support and state’s participation in the just concluded Nigeria Portfolio Performance Awards ceremony hosted by the World Bank Country Office in Abuja, and to congratulate you on your state’s commendable performance which led to winning of the best performing state under the Rural Access and Mobility Project 2 (RAMP 2).

“The event recognised the performance of project implementation teams across the state and federal institutions. Furthermore, state delegates were afforded the opportunity to network and share knowledge with their colleagues from other states.

“Through this event, we also believe Osun State will significantly improve the overall momentum in the implementation of projects in the state.

“Consequently, we invite your State Focal Person to the first phase of the FY20 Country Portfolio Performance Review (CPPR) which will focus on strengthening the coordination mechanism at state level to ensure Nigeria meets the FY20 Portfolio Performance Indicator Targets.

“The event will hold in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the World Bank office. The second phase of the CPPR will hold in January, 2020 and will involve all Project Implementing Units (PIUs) as has always been the practice”, Banmessaoud added.