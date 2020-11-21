Osun State Government has assured its citizens working in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, that the ceding of the university to Oyo State would not threaten their jobs.

The government also said the new terms of management spelt out by the National Universities Commission was in no way skewed against the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, obtained in Osogbo on Saturday, further explained that under the new management, students of the university, who are Osun indigenes would not be subjected to fees or admission differentials, as they would pay the same tuition fees as their Oyo counterparts.

The statement read in parts, “Both Osun and Oyo states have mutually agreed that the joint ownership of LAUTECH be formally dissolved following extensive mediation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), on the need to restore tranquillity and conducive learning environment in both institutions. The decision became necessary as a result of governance and management challenges.

“All workers of Osun extraction either in the College of Health Sciences and LAUTECH ceded to Osun or those in Ogbomoso are assured of job security. There will be no intimidation or discrimination against them in the discharge of their duties.

“The agreement states that indigenes of Oyo and Osun State working in either of the two entities will retain all their rights and obligations stipulated in their letters of engagements, therefore the State Government of Osun wishes to inform citizens that there is no need to fret about the dissolution, as all workers of Osun extraction are assured of the security of their jobs.





“Osun Students will also not be subjected to fees or admission differentials. They will pay the same tuition fees as their Oyo counterparts.

“The agreement ceded the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital and all its assets to Osun. Therefore, all landed properties and movable assets located at the College of Health Sciences in Osogbo, including Mercyland Hospital and are now properties of the State of Osun. LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, which is an independent organisation, has not been affected by this dissolution, and will therefore continue to render necessary services to our people.”

Similarly, the management of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, has said the status of the hospital was not in any way affected by the dissolution of the joint ownership of the university, saying the Teaching Hospital in Osogbo remains an independent organisation.

A statement by the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Peter Olaitan, said the hospital would “continue to render its services as ever as the government of Osun state has promised to continue to give necessary support.

“Towards this end, all stakeholders concerned about the services in LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Osogbo are hereby informed that the hospital will continue to function unabated and its operations will continue as scheduled. Our numerous patients, staff, trainees and indeed the public should remain calm as we will continue to render our services as expected.”