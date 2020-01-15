<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State House of Assembly has suspended the embattled Chairman of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area over gross misconduct.

This is as the parliamentarians in the council insisted that the resolution was not communicated to them and would take its resolution on the matter at its Thursday.

In a statement signed Kunle Alabi, media aide to the Speaker, the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, at plenary after receiving the report and recommendations of the joint Committees on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Judiciary, Legal Matters, Public petitions and Human Rights asked that the Chairman should handover to the Vice-Chairman for a period of two months.

He emphasised that the Joint Committees of the House having examined and investigated various allegations levelled against the chairman of Osogbo South via-a-vis his response, found him wanting of the allegations of gross misconduct.

According to the Speaker, “The Chairman, having failed to comply with section 3, 4A (iv) and (v) of the “Guidelines for the Administration of Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative offices in the State of Osun, 2018” should vacate his office for a period of two months beginning from Monday 13th January 2020 to 12th March 2020.

“The suspension doesn’t remove the chairman as a Parliamentarian, he is still representing his people as a councillor, the Vice-Chairman will be there in acting capacity, after the expiration of the suspension, the chairman will return to his position as the chairman”.





However, the leader of the parliamentarians, Akeem Badmus said the councillors saw the resolution on social media and it is of no consequence.

He said the councillors, would at its sitting on Thursday, decided the fate of the council boss.

We also saw the resolution on social media, but if we get the hardcopy, we will put it in view at our sitting on Thursday because the social media resolution can be denied. However, we will sit on Thursday and reach our resolution on the matter”, he said.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly also confirmed the appointment of Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu as the substantive President of Osun Customary Court of Appeal.

The House of Assembly also rejected the vote of no confidence passed on the Chairman of Olounda Local Government of the state, Hon. Munirudeen Anisu.

Owoeye quoting section 281 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria said, “The appointment of a person to the office of the President of a Customary Court of Appeal shall be made by the Governor of the state on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council, subject to the confirmation of such appointment by the House of Assembly of the state”.

He held that the State House of Assembly relying on the above-mentioned section of the Constitution confirmed the appointment of Hon. Justice Awolalu as the president of Osun Customary Court of Appeal.