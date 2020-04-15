<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Osun State House of Assembly on Wednesday resumed legislative activities in spite of the ravaging coronavirus.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said that the resumption was in view of the need to support the State Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Owoeye noted that the lead agenda of the 7th Assembly was quality legislation that would impact the lives of Osun people.

He admitted that the state was in a dire situation and could only achieve more with a functional House of Assembly.

He added that the assembly was rising up to the challenge by supporting the state government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

At the plenary, the Speaker summoned the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Yemi Lawal, to appear before the House on Thursday.





He said: “We are aware of plans by the state government to disburse cash palliatives to residents of the State. It is important for the Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Sports to appear before the house tomorrow and intimate us on the beneficiaries and the modalities for disbursement.”

Recall that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, had recently ordered the payment of stipends due to 25,907 vulnerable citizens in the state as part of palliative measures to cushion the impacts of the state-wide lockdown.

The first are the set of people living with disabilities and the aged. They are 15,289 and captured under the Special Grant Transfer (SGT). Also, there is Public Work Fare (PWF) which is designed for the youths and the beneficiaries under this are 10,618.