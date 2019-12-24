<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Osun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the 2020 budget presented by Governor Gboyega Oyetola before the legislature on November 15, 2019

The passed budget has a total of N119,550,401,40 with the recurrent expenditure of N57,674,993,990 and capital expenditure, which stands at N61,875,407,50.

Speaking during the plenary, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, thanked his colleagues for their efforts and commitment in ensuring the speedy passage of the 2020 appropriation bill.

He said “It is my hope that this budget of Restoration will put our dear State on the path to sustainable growth and development. I all on the executive arm to ensure the full implementation of the budget for the benefit of all Osun people.”

Owoeye, however, promised that in strict adherence to the tenets of the 7th Assembly legislative agenda, the House will continually deploy and effective oversight system and also work with the civil society organizations in ensuring effective budget monitoring system.

The house later proceeded on a 6-week recess and will resume on 4th February 2020.