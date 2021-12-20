Osun Assembly passes 2022 appropriation bill

The Osun House of Assembly on Monday passed the 2022 appropriation bill of N129.7 billion presented by Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

With a recurrent expenditure of N53.89 billion and a capital expenditure of N75.86 billion, the governor presented the budget to Osun House of Assembly on Oct. 5.

The 2022 fiscal proposal, christened “Budget of Sustainable Development” is N19 billion higher than that of the 2021 budget christened “Budget of Providence”.

Speaker of Osun Assembly, Timothy Owoeye commended his colleagues and the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for their painstaking effort in considering the budget.

However, he warned that no agency of the state government or ministry should tamper or alter the official figures in the 2022 budget.

According to him, any act of tampering would be taken up as a criminal offence, which might attract serious legal implications.

The speaker said the assembly would be alive to its responsibilities and would be holding regular interaction with the state Ministries, Departments & Agencies (MDAs) and the people, on the assessment of the budget performance and feedback.