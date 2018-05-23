Osun State House of Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Honourable Najeem Salam, has deliberated on Osun Health Insurance Scheme (O’HIS) draft.

In a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the draft was extensively reviewed during the sitting of House Committee on Health which was chaired by the Speaker.

While presenting the draft before the lawmakers, Abiola Giwa (Mrs.) who is a legal consultant in the ministry explained that the vision of the agency is to provide qualitative health care free from financial difficulties to indigenes and residents of the state.

Mrs. Abiola who explained in detail the parts making the whole of the health Insurance draft, added that members of the agency would be guided by the public servant protection law.

On the source of revenue for the agency, Mrs. Abiola explained that the financial boarding of the agency won’t be fully rested on the state government as it would be reasonably catered for by international health organizations, organized private bodies and donour agencies.

In his contribution, Dr. Niyi Ogini, Executive Secretary of the agency said state health insurance scheme is not new to the country, adding that Osun would be the third state after Abia and Kogi if the scheme is adopted.

While reacting, Speaker of the House commended the health workers for the innovation, he promised that the parliament will look into it.

Chairman, House Committee on Health, Oyeleke Adeleke told reporters after the session that the people Osun stands to gain a lot from the scheme, particularly low income earners.

Hon. Oyeleke said in the new scheme would provide quality Healthcare for people across the state and prevent the people from patronizing quacks which may endanger the lives.