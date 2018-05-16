Osun State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the Speaker, RT. Hon. Najeem Salam, has congratulated the Oyo State House of Assembly over the appointment of Hon. Olagunju Ojo as the new Speaker, on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the House congratulated the new speaker, Hon. Olagunju whose election was to fill the vacuum created by the death of the former Speaker, Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

The Assembly pointed that the election of Honourable Ojo who was until his appointment the Minority Leader of the House and not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, this is a clear expression that parliamentarians are guided by principle of separation of power and respect for the wishes of the people.

The parliamentarian describes the development as beauty of democracy which also indicates that house of assembly operates above party divisions.

It urged members of the assembly to support the new leadership of the House at ensuring that people of the state secured the best services from the legislators

Hon. Olagunju Ojo, minority leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, represents Orire State constituency and was elected as the Speaker unopposed.