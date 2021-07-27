Osun: 259,450 fresh voters outrageous, suspicious – group

A group of opposition parties in Osun state, under the aegis of Forum of Progressive Political Parties, on Monday, expressed concern over the figures ascribed to the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration, describing it as outrageous and suspicious.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo, the Chairman of Young Progressives Party, Remi Ayanlade, who was flanked by the chairman of the Labour Party, Bello Adebayo and Dr Idowu Omidiji of the African Democratic Congress, said the group would approach INEC to formally register its concerns.

Omidiji said the group had observed the geometric skyrocketing figures emanating from the website of the INEC on a weekly basis from the ongoing CVR in the state.

Omidiji also said the development had made it imperative to call the attention of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to the scenario playing out in the state.

Insisting that there was not sufficient, logical, political or economic justification for such an outrageous figure, the YPP chairman said the group has evidence that “some INEC staff must have compromised the Commission’s electronic server and filled an inexistent and unrealistic number from the backend of the server.”

It demanded an immediate forensic audit of the generated and appropriated figures of the new registrants from the state to reveal the true position of things.

He said, “We have observed with serious concern the geometrical and skyrocketing figures emanating from the website of INEC on a weekly basis of the ongoing CVR in Osun State.

“Hence, it has become imperative to update and brief the media and call the attention of the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and his entire management to this scenario playing out in Osun state, just one out of the 36 states in Nigeria, this is suspicious and unexpected to us.

“It is surprising and also very confusing that despite the fact that the Anambra and Ekiti states gubernatorial elections are both coming up before the July 16th Osun state guber election in the year 2022, the figures as copied from the INEC website indicated that as of 26th of July, 2021, Anambra state that is having election later this year has 65,014 fresh eligible voters while Ekiti State whose election is coming up in June 2022 has just registered 19,043 new and fresh voters, while our own Osun state has registered miraculously and amazingly 259,450 fresh voters.”