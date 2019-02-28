An All Progressives Congress Party (APC) supporter waves a party flag while celebrating initial results released by the Nigerian Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kano, on February 25, 2019, two days after general elections. – Nigeria’s main opposition on February 25 accused the ruling party of trying to rig presidential elections, as the incumbent made early gains but monitors voiced concern about polling day problems, including dozens of deaths. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Muhammadu Buhari of colluding with the electoral commission in an attempt to “manipulate the results”. (Photo AFP)
There were jubilations in major streets of Osogbo, Osun State capital, over President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osibajo’s victory in the Presidential election held last Saturday.

Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, top government functionaries and party chieftains were joined in the street party with hundreds of broom-waving crowd, which converged to celebrate the victory.

Oyetola moved in a motorcade from the Government House in Okefia, through Alekunwodo to Odi-Olowo Road, Orisunbare, Old Garage, Ajegunle, among others, waved at the people from an open vehicle, acknowledging their cheers.

In his speech, Oyetola described Buhari’s victory as the appreciation of good governance and quality leadership.

Describing the victory as well-deserved, Oyetola stressed: “The outcome of this election shows that President Buhari has done very well and his victory gives hope for our democracy.

“This is a renewed hope for Nigerians. I feel great and very happy that President Buhari has been re-elected. This victory depicts that our President has done very well in all areas.”

