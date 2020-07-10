



The Vice-President’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, has denied owning a property worth N800m in highbrow Wuse 2 area of Abuja.

Kiki said this in a post on Instagram on Friday.

She said the property in question was a rented one.

The Vice-President’s daughter wrote, “For me it is completely unbelievable that a grown man will sit in his home and lie about me; a grown man who possibly has children my age! Like many young women in Nigeria, I work hard.

“It may be difficult for people like him to understand that a young woman can work hard and succeed on her own steam. Anyone can verify the ownership of the property of Glamd Africa at AGIS in Abuja. I am a tenant in the property. My landlord’s name is Musa Adams.”





A blogger, Jackson Ude, had alleged that Kiki, who runs a fashion retail outfit in Abuja, owned the property located on Durban Street, Wuse 2.

The blogger had tweeted, “How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo’s daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam’d Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?”

Ude, who is the publisher of Point Blank News, had also accused Kiki’s father, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, of collecting N4bn from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, who is being probed by a Presidential panel.

Osinbajo, however, denied the allegations levelled against him and has asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the United States-based blogger with a view to prosecuting him for criminal defamation.