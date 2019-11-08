<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information ,has said anybody who hires workers is also at liberty to terminate their appointments if he deems fit.

Speaking while reacting to the sack of 35 aides of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by the presidency, Momoh charged journalists to find out the reason why the workers are sacked before jumping into conclusions

“He who employs can sack. But I think we are politicizing the developments in the Villa and these are areas we know nothing about. It is good to find out what really happened”.

”Were they employed in the first place? If they are, what are the conditions of employment? If they are sacked, why are they sacked? One thing about journalism is that if in doubt leave out”.