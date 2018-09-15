Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday in Osogbo, Osun State capital, emphasised that youth discipline is key to the nation’s building and social economic growth of Nigeria.

He contended that for the country to have a sustainable future, Nigerian youths must exhibit discipline, commitment and resolve to play significant roles capable of guaranteeing their self-survival economically and also contribute positively to the national growth.

Osinbajo made these remarks in Osogbo during the inauguration of the fourth batch of the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES).

While lauding the discipline displayed by the OYESS cadet, he expressed optimism that their future was bright, stressing that the N-Power programme of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was tailored after the OYES programme, which was launched by Governor Rauf Aregbesola in 2011.

According to Osinbajo: “N-Power itself was designed to be very similar to the OYES programme. When in 2015 our party won the national election, we decided that youths must be engaged. The inspiration of N-Power is OYES. Our nation will benefit from the OYES greatly if other states can emulate it. There are 500,000 beneficiaries of the N-Power throughout Nigeria. N-Power beneficiaries are teaching, they are in hospitals and other places.”

He continued: “to OYESS cadets, you have a duty not to only your state but to the nation. We cannot build this nation without commitment and discipline and I have seen you discipline here today.”

In his remark, Osun State governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, described OYES as a success, saying the beneficiaries of the programme were enjoying good living and contributing meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation as a whole.

He hinted that no fewer than 250,000 youths with university degrees applied for the 20,000 vacancies of the fourth batch of the OYESS programme when it was advertised in the media.