Following killing of persons in Agila, Benue State and Ugbo in Ebonyi State, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met with Benue governor, Samuel Ortom and deputy governor of Ebonyi, Eric Kelechi Igwe, to put an end to the decades-long crisis between their border communities.

The meeting, which was held behind closed-door and had in attendance the acting Director General of National Boundary Commission, Adaji Adamu, concluded on how the boundary would be demarcated.

While speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Ortom said far-reaching decisions were taken which would address the perennial crisis.

According to him, the meeting was at the instance of the vice president to discuss the lingering problem between Benue and Ebonyi states, particularly between Agila in Benue State and Ugbo in Ebonyi State.

He said, “It’s a border crisis because we are talking about two states. We should know the limits of each states. It’s a border problem more like communal problem.

“We are also here with deputy governor of Ebonyi State, Eric Kelechi Igwe; the acting Director-General of National Boundary Commission, Adaji Adamu, and we have taken far-reaching decisions to ensure that we demarcate the boundary between these two states so that we can hold our people responsible.”

The Benue State governor explained that given the present situation, it was difficult to identify the criminal elements who have been creating tension and most of the problems.

Ortom expressed confidence that very soon the boundary commission would be coming out with a programme that both Benue and Ebonyi would team up together to provide the necessary logistics and security to ensure that the boundary is demarcated.