Nigeria’s Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has debunked rumours stating he has resigned his position as the nation’s vice president.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for a day working visit.

Osinbajo, who arrived the Maiduguri International Airport at about 12:15pm in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, was received by Borno State governor Kashim Shettima and other senior government officials.

The VP will be commissioning some projects, including school buildings, roads and a local market, among others.

