<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice President, has said that the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) will further unify the country irrespective of its cultural diversity.

Osinbajo made the declaration on Friday during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II to felicitate with him on his third year coronation anniversary which coincided with the ongoing NAFEST activities holding in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to him, Edo is the place where culture is most celebrated, adding that the national festival is one of the very best seen so far.

“I am here to congratulate you on this special anniversary of your ascention to the throne of the Benin Kingdom and also to congratulate you on your birthday.

“I am also here to thank you for all the support you have given to our government.”

In his remark, the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, assured that he is determined to ensure Culture is not watered down by Western values.

“Benin is the center of the world when it comes to culture and we are trying our best to keep up with Culture,” he said.

While expressing gratitude to the vice president and Edo state government for supporting the festival, he however, urged the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki to help carry culture forward.