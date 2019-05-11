<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to be in Bauchi on a one day working visit.

He is expected to commission a rural electrification project executed by Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar at a village in Burra district of Ningi emirate, Ningi Local Government Area.

According to the Bauchi State Commissioner of health, Dr Zuwaira Hassan Ibrahim, the Vice President is also billed to officially flag off the Bauchi State Health Contributory Scheme (BSCHMA) and the State Health Trust Fund and commission their offices.

Professor Osinbajo is also expected to inspect and assess the progress made by some of the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) components in the state.

He is expected to head to Burra in Ningi Local Government Area for the commissioning of the rural electrification project and return to Bauchi for the other engagements.