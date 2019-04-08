<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged Nigerian Journalists to continue to interrogate and expose corruption in the country.

He said that in this age of social media and fake news which spreads like wildfire, the primary responsibility of media houses is accurate reporting.

The Vice President made this plea on Monday in Abuja, at a two day editorial conference on legal and ethical issues in investigative reporting in Nigeria, organised by Dailytrust in collaboration with Daily trust foundation and MacArthur foundation.

Prof. Osinbajo who was represented by his Special Assistant on media, Laolu Akande, added that the level of fake news and unverified information which was shared on social media and media platforms during the general elections makes it important for investigative journalism trainings in the country.

His words, “In the age of social media, where for pecuniary, political or whatever interests, fake news spread like wild fire, and facts are distorted by a few individuals leveraging on various media platforms to push outright misrepresentation into the public space.

“Recent events, including the past general elections – where fake news and unverified information were shared by many on different media platforms, and on social media especially – have also put a spotlight on the importance of investigative journalism and why our country needs this aspect of the profession more than ever.

“Our country needs more of such brave, dogged and passionate investigative journalists, that can speak truth to power, with accuracy, without diluting the facts; journalists who can dig deep into the heart of a story that would enhance the common good and improve the life of the common man, and not the selfish interest of a few; journalists who would refuse the temptation of personal and political interests to rightfully investigate and expose corruption in every sector of society, and make our country and the world at large a better place for all of us.”

Chairman, Daily Trust foundation, Mallam Wada Maida, revealed that so far, the foundation has trained 200 Journalists in Nigeria in the art of investigative Journalism and is working towards training more.

He added that worldwide, about 94 Journalists were killed last year in the cause of doing their jobs, he also said that any society that suppresses the voice of truth does not progress.