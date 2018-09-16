Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, called on Christians to imbibe the culture of integrity and hard work, in order to engender growth and development in the country.

The vice president made the call while speaking on the topic ‘The Christian Politics and Nation Building’ at the 50th anniversary of Church of God Mission Intl, in Benin-City, Edo State.

The Vice President said the responsibility of nation building is rested on the church and that Christians, who are believers of Christ, must follow its principles which include hard work, integrity and respect for constituted authorities.

He said the church must be able to stand up and preach against all forms of corruption and injustices in order to bring about a better nation.

Vice President Osinbajo commended the Founder of the church for taking the gospel around the globe while alive, just as he lauded his wife, Archbishop Margaret Benson Idahosa, for continuing from where her late husband stopped.

On his part, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, eulogised the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa for revolutionising the Pentecostal movement in Nigeria.

The governor also said he (the late Idahosa) was the first to have begun preaching on television which others have since emulated, adding that he would always been remembered as the one who spread the gospel around the globe.

The governor also commended Archibishop Margaret Idahosa for carrying on with his late husband’s lagacies through preaching that has helped to unify broken homes.

Earlier, Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, while welcoming the Guest Speaker, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said he (Osinbajo) was most qualified to speak to the church and the nation on the subject ‘The Church, Politics and the Nation’.

The Archbishop commended Osinbajo for his contributions to the development of the country.