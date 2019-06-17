Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
The meeting started around 3.05pm at the Vice President’s office.
He arrived along with some members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly.
The meeting was termed ‘private’.
It was still in progress at the time of filing this report.
